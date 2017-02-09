State your mind, but keep it peaceful

I am not against Donald Trump, but I am against some of his policies, alternative facts and some of the radical right wing people he is empowering. I am not against Republicans, but I am against their attempt to limit people’s rights, and undo programs and regulations that keep us safe and allow us to prosper. I am against their refusal to stand up to a president whose words and actions endanger America.
America is the land of opportunity where dreams can come true if you work hard enough. America is the land of the free where a person can live the life they were meant to live and with citizenship participate in free elections. Unless you are Native American, then your ancestors, as well as mine, came here as immigrants mostly escaping, political, religious or economic repression.
America is now and has always been great. Please don’t forget it. With citizenship comes the responsibility to defend the Constitution. Keep America great, peacefully stand up and raise your voice, keep it peaceful and do not infringe upon the rights of others.
Julio Mastro, Fresno
