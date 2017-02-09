Letters to the Editor

February 9, 2017 10:46 AM

Nunes should meet with voters

We know Rep. Devin Nunes cares about the concerns of his constituents in the Valley during this uncertain time. As the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, not to mention a member of the Donald Trump transition team, we need to hear from him personally and be able to directly share with him our concerns.

We have repeatedly requested a town hall meeting in Fresno during the upcoming congressional recess but have not had a reply. We urge all citizens concerned about America’s security to contact Nunes and request the town hall meeting. Contact information is http://nunes.house.gov/contactform.

Betty Cornelisen, Carolyn Nolan, Jennifer Martin and Judith Swick, Fresno

