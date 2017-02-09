Will voters remember these ‘no’ votes?

We should shower Fresno City Council member Luis Chavez with praise and appreciation. His swing vote in favor of interior inspections for rental property allowed history to be made.
Now we take a bold step forward toward safe and healthy housing for the most vulnerable residents of Fresno. I can’t help but note that three of the four votes in favor of inspections came from people of color, and the three votes against it came from white men.
Thank you to Esmeralda Soria, Oliver L. Baines III and Paul Caprioglio (who attended and cast a positive vote despite being very ill) for their enthusiastic votes in favor of housing justice for all.
In this matter, Council President Clint Olivier, Steve Brandau and Garry Bredefeld failed the city of Fresno. I wonder if Fresno will remember their “no” votes and return the favor the next time they run for office.
Rev. Tim Kutzmark, Fresno
