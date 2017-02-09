Trump’s executive order should proceed

In halting President Trump’s executive order on immigration, the judge cited irreparable harm in the area of employment, education, etc.
If we use those criteria to reject government action undertaken in Sacramento or Washington, D.C., then nothing would be permitted! Almost everything that comes out of those two cities causes irreparable harm to certain people, cities or states.
Also, claiming that not a single terrorist attack has originated from any of the named seven countries is a senseless objection to the executive order. I am not nearly as worried about what has happened in the past as I am extremely worried about what may happen in the future.
I lock my doors not as discrimination against hard-working burglars but for the prevention of future crimes against me and my family. This executive order is about prevention.
Is the judge ready to face the horrors of a suicide bomber who gets into this country because of his decision?
James M. Henson, Clovis
Comments