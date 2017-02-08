Letters to the Editor

Brand takes right path on sanctuary city status

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand made a skillful decision by refusing to declare Fresno a sanctuary city, especially since Fresno already is a de facto sanctuary city. Research reveals there is no legal term for sanctuary city and the one consistent description of a sanctuary city is that its police department enforces the law without regard to immigration status. The Fresno Police Department follows that guideline.

The name “sanctuary city” is important to some but it comes with a potential price – forfeiting federal grants for city improvements. To close off such grants would be reckless as all of us, including the undocumented, benefit from job creation.

Lynn Storey, Fresno

