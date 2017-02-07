A simple solution for housing sex predators

It should be clear by this time that the citizens of Fresno County do not want convicted child molesters or sexual predators of any kind living in our neighborhoods.
So what can be done, they have to live somewhere. Unless there are regulations against it, I suggest that the state build housing, dorms for example, on prison grounds. They would have the right to come and go during the day, return at night and then be tucked in by friendly guards, who would also verify that the ankle bracelet, GPS tracker, etc. is intact.
I don’t see how this could be nearly as expensive as compared to what the state goes through and the rent they are willing to pay to house these people.
I understand that this is probably a simplistic answer, what with California regulations, American Civil Liberties Union.
June Ross, Fresno
