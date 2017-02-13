Bredefeld fooled us: no empathy for children

I was taken aback – in fact, disappointed and disgusted – when I read Feb. 4 that Councilman Garry Bredefeld had voted against a measure to strengthen oversight of rental housing. Bredefeld, who I understand is a clinical psychologist, explained his opposition to “feel good” laws, specifically this one.
It is true that tenants in rental housing, who tend to have less money than Bredefeld’s home-owning constituents, do not feel good when rain leaks onto them and their children inside their rented homes.
They don’t feel good when rats enter holes in walls to bite their children.
They feel not at all good when summer temperatures exceed 100 degrees, as they do every summer, yet the cooling fails for them, their children, grandchildren and grandparents.
I would have assumed that a clinical psychologist would demonstrate a degree of empathy, even sympathy, for the constituents he is elected to represent.
I feel not at all good about the job that clinical psychologist Garry Bredefeld is doing to represent people who elected him on the assumption that he would fight for their most basic needs.
Jim Steinberg, Fresno
