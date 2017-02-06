Spears served Fresno courts with a smile

I was pleased to read the article in the Feb. 3 paper regarding Sherry Spears, and her retirement as a longtime employee of Fresno County and manager of jury services for the county.
I had the pleasure of knowing Sherry during my service of four years (one as the foreperson) on the Fresno County Grand Jury. She was definitely a joy to know and work with. I know that she will be missed by all those who worked with her and those of us who have ever served as jurors for our court system.
Vonda J. Epperson, Fresno
