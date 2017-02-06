Leave Timeout’s picture out of it

I have a concern regarding the photograph accompanying the article written by Pablo Lopez in which he discusses Deandre Jean-Pierre, who once played the role of Fresno State mascot TimeOut and is facing charges for groping five victims.
Why was it necessary to display TimeOut’s picture? Was Mr. Jean-Pierre wearing the costume when the acts occurred? Nothing has been presented to indicate that he was.
By displaying the picture with this article, The Bee casts a negative light on the character who brings smiles to children and adults alike at many events.
Richard Owen, Visalia
Comments