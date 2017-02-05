Heed Berlin mayor’s advice about walls

We should be building bridges, not walls!
Berlin Mayor Michael Müller said this, and I agree, about President Trump’s order to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. Said Müller, “We cannot simply accept that all our historical experiences are being thrown into disarray by the one we have to thank most for out freedom: the Americans. I call on the president not to go down this wrong track of isolation and exclusion.”
The Berlin Wall was built in 1961, and 28 years later our President Ronald Reagan convinced Mikhail Gorbachev to bring down the wall that separated East and West Germany.
We do not need an expensive wall to pay for a direct backslide of what most of us Americans stand for – freedom and faith in all mankind.
Carla LaLonde, Coarsegold
