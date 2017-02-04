Does #45 have no shame?

During an interview with David Muir after being president five days, #45 said this:
Donald Trump: “I can be the most presidential person ever, other than possibly the great Abe Lincoln, but I may not be able to do the job nearly as well if I do that.”
He qualifies the statement with the word “possibly,” and further discounts all those previous presidents who have lived up to the office by being “presidential.” Does this man have any sense of history and statesmanship? Does he have no shame?
Rich Berrett, Fresno
