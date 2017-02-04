Election makes folks ‘drunk on words’

As a Christian, I hesitate in referencing George Orwell. Themes in his work implying suppression of personal sexuality by religious and political forces included traditional, Christian morality.
But since Orwell’s ’40s, we’ve had Playboy magazine, the sexual revolution of the ’60s, the sadomasochist underground of the punk movement, gay-pride parades, and even the White House illuminated by multi-colored lights of the LGBT movement. I don’t think you need to worry about a jackboot kicking down your bedroom door.
And Christian, public views on abortion, the extension of the contraception mentality, are not about anyone’s private, sexual behavior. It’s about unborn human people, after the fact of sex. We emphasize the science that reveals the unborn’s separate DNA, fingerprints, heartbeat and brainwaves. They respond as a victim of an abortion as you or I would physical danger.
But when Mr. Orwell refers to the political distortion of information according to ideological bias, saying it’s like a man who drinks because he fails and fails because he drinks, is there a better example of being drunk on words than our political elites and journalists, before and after, this last election?
Mark Thornton, Fresno
