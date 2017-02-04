He got a Super Bowl ring all right, the hard way

For most of America, the excitement of another pre-Super Bowl week hangs with anticipation. Nothing, however, can match the 72-hour period following a Super Bowl four years ago in the Atamian residence in Fresno.
A couple of dozen folks had gathered, and Alan, the forgetful dad and cook had first placed some medicine, and secondly, his wedding ring in his upper left pocket. As he was about to toast the game, seated next to a friend, he grabbed all of the meds and ring out of the pocket and with one full swoop, gulped it down. Quickly, his friend said “I thought I saw the shape of a ring there.”
This is when he realized that he had actually ingested the mark of his marital unity. Well, days went by, and to the hour, 72 hours later it was “naturally” recovered.
Alan commented that “Beethoven might have said that he liked it because that last movement had a nice ring to it.”
Alan Elliott Atamian, Fresno
