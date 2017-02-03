Why aren’t schools training tech workers?

From your recent articles on immigration, we learn the information technology industry relies heavily on foreign workers. Thousands of IT workers have been brought here on H-1B visas. Why aren’t IT companies able to hire Americans for these jobs? Are our schools not able to turn out skilled labor for these high paying tech jobs?
If the American workforce lacks the skills these tech jobs require, then these companies could do a lot to help our country by partnering with local colleges, schools and elementary schools. They could provide tools and resources needed to prepare people for these jobs.
The impact the immigration ban is having on the IT industry places a spotlight on a problem we have in America. Thousands of American jobs go to immigrants being brought into this country on H-1B visas and many more American companies are outsourcing jobs overseas.
Maybe immigration reform is just the correction we need to get more American’s working at better paying jobs and improving our public school system so young adults enter the job market skilled for something other than $15 an hour jobs at McDonalds.
Stella Singleton, Fresno
