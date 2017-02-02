Strip all funds from UC Berkeley and Davis

As an alum of University of California, Davis, I know all too well the horrors of free thought at the University of California. The UC believes in diversity of thought, so long as one agrees with the prevailing liberal thought on campus. It is OK if you believe in homosexuality and secularism; however, the university is completely hostile towards thoughts of Christianity and conservatism, even moderate conservatism at UC is dangerous thought.
I fully support the withdraw of federal funds from UC Berkeley, I also advise that funds be pulled from the University of California, Davis, and all universities that allow the rioting of students to overcome the free speech rights of others.
Universities must regain control and invite all speakers of different persuasions, not just speakers that believe in the same ideals of the university. Universities should be safe places for all modes of thoughts, not just alt-liberal thoughts.
Greg Rodriguez, Clovis
