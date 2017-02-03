Science shockers from Sanger – and it’s free

Recently there has been much controversy about global warming, with many supporters of the theory stating that it is “settled science.” For the many educated readers of The Bee, here is a brief history of “settled science.”
1. Earth is flat.
2. Earth is the center of the universe.
3. Heavier objects fall faster than lighter ones.
4. The atom is the smallest particle in the universe (we now know House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s brain is the smallest particle in the universe, with former Sen. Harry Reid’s being a close second).
5. Global cooling (Niagara Falls froze solid in the first part of the 20th century).
6. And now we have global warming.
The only reasonable conclusion one can make from this “settled science” is that the proponents of global warming have lost all touch with reality and need to be committed for a complete psychiatric evaluation.
Phillip Eisner, Sanger
