Media is the cause of today’s unrest

President Donald Trump is doing what he told us he would do, and the media should be held responsible for negative fallout because it has evolved over decades into an unsolicited consortium of opinions.
It is the media that has divided this country! They have forgotten their role in government, as originally intended, was to report facts to the American people so that we could make informed and educated decisions. They are not even close.
And then we have the celebrities who have forgotten their respective roles. The First Amendment was not intended to be used as it is today.
Some politicians in Washington, D.C., are no better. Have they forgotten their role in government is the collective representation of the people in their states?
Scariest of all are the leaders of other countries now chiming in on the news. If any good can be gathered from it, I suppose we will know who our friends and foes are.
When the ax of human error falls on the entity that created this disgusting mess, let it fall on the media in this country!
Larry Tomblin, Fresno
Comments