Johanson’s call for civility won’t be answered

Richard Johanson’s appeal (commentary Jan. 26) that we reach out to each other and rise above demeaning political conduct is unrealistic, wishful thinking at this point.
However, I take his words seriously just for the manner in which he expressed this position. So many Republicans and Donald Trump supporters, starting at the top with the president and including our own Valley representatives, tend to bellow now with unmotivated arrogance and aggression that it is comforting to hear and consider an appeal for a polity of reason from a reflective conservative.
Mr. Johanson makes his case in the face of the great odds he clearly outlines and understands – the very same odds that lead me to disagree with him.
Gerald McMenamin, Clovis
