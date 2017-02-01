Go after red-light runners next time

I found almost comical your report last week that the Fresno Police Department cited 51 people (mainly pedestrians and cyclists) for violations.
Their resources could be better spent putting personnel at Shaw and Blackstone avenues or Blackstone and Herndon avenues and citing “red light runners.” I guarantee that in that same time frame of five hours, many more than 51 citations could be issued.
I don’t fear a pedestrian or cyclist running into me causing great bodily harm. But here in Fresno, with the most red-light runners I have ever seen, drivers scare the hell out of me.
Steve Botos, Fresno
