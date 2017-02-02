Quit protesting and offer solutions

I’m tired of all the protests, the disrespect of our president and hearing the defiance of our leaders against the laws of our land. Yes, I am a deplorable!
On illegal immigration, instead of protesting, let’s get our heads together and offer rational, lawful solutions. Could citizenship classes be offered at our adult schools, colleges and high schools without repercussions? Yes, this is amnesty, and for the hardworking people who came here, give them that chance.
For criminal aliens, I agree they need to be deported. We have enough of our own homegrown criminals already. In regard to closing our borders to Syrians and others, Muslims are not being singled out. It just happens that ISIS seems to thrive in Muslim countries.
So start thinking about getting proper systems in place to ensure our safety. If we were to cross another country’s border illegally, we wouldn’t receive the welcome that others get here.
Protest all you want, but stop complaining and come up with solutions that can be presented to the government for implementation. Defiance never wins battles, but compromise and the willingness to work together shows mutual concern for a shared problem with an ultimate, positive resolution.
P.S. Backhaus, Fresno
Comments