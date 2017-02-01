Torture should never be condoned

Torture should never be legal in any form or condition, but especially in the United States.
Two wrongs never make a right. If we start torturing prisoners, it gives other countries the green light to torture U.S. citizens. We should make it clear to the world that we do not use torture under any circumstance.
Condoning torture puts us back in the Middle Ages. President Donald Trump, or anybody else who tries to make torture legal, is showing his true face. It is one that is without ethical standards.
Ronna Adler, Oakhurst
Comments