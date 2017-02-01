Keep opinions on the editorial page

Long ago, the media standard was supposedly objectivity. But that was too hard, so the standard was lowered to fairness. But that was also too hard, so today there is apparently no standard.
Ideas that once were fit only for the editorial page are now strewn throughout The Bee. At present we have your continuing attacks on President Trump. There have been several negative articles every day since he was elected. I did not vote for him nor did I vote for Hillary Clinton, but I am willing to give the man a chance to succeed, just as I gave President Obama a chance to succeed.
I propose that The Bee do likewise, and allow the man a chance to succeed or fail on his merits.
I realize that print media are slowly fading away, and The Bee will probably be electronic only eventually, if you survive. But you should try to set higher standards for yourselves.
Bill McCaleb, Fresno
