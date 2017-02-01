Come 2018, Trump will move to the left

Nobody has been tougher on Trump this past year than I have, but I must confess to a perverse delight in seeing the arrogant and condescending lefties come unglued as they goose-step towards irrelevancy. Sometimes you do get what you deserve and as President Obama said in 2008, “Elections have consequences.”
Never fear liberals, in politics, the more a thing changes, the more it is the same! A year from now, after Trump has appeased his conservative base, he will govern center-left and you will be wondering what all the fuss was about.
I desperately hope I am wrong, but I don’t think so!
T.C. Morgan, Fresno
Comments