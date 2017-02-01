Trump is the master of misdirection

If it looks like a duck and quacks like a Trump, then you know its misdirection. President Trump’s latest blockade, to make us safer against would-be terrorists, is a canard. After blasting George W. Bush in the debates for allowing 9/11 to happen and allowing the 19 terrorists to get access to our country, he blocks all of the Middle East countries except for the ones where the terrorists came from.
For the record, he blocked Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. The terrorists: 15 of 19 came from Saudi Arabia, two from United Arab Emirates and one from Egypt and Lebanon. The extreme form of Islam that Trump rails against is Wahhabism, and it is practiced widely in Saudi Arabia. The “28 pages” of the 9/11 report clearly implicate Saudi Arabia as a financier of some of the terrorists.
Wow, what a disingenuous oversight. How could have Trump’s these super-intelligent people missed this?
Trump is a master of misdirection, so I guess the real foreign policy game is happening at a different level, while we are all distracted, protesting at airports for a fake and misdirecting policy.
Kevin Frye, Fresno
