Here’s a plan for undocumented immigrants

The United States should open Offices of Conciliation.
Undocumented people would register at an Office of Conciliation. The person would receive a Social Security number and appointment to return to the same office in one year.
When they return, an agent would review copies of state and federal income tax returns and other documents that demonstrate contributions to the U.S. economy. A fee would be paid and an appointment made for the next year.
This process repeats for four years, after which the person is given legal residence and therefore required to continue filing income-tax returns.
A suggested fee structure (minus incomes taxes): Start at $10,000 and reduce the amount by $2,500 a year until it reaches zero. These fees amount to less than what undocumented workers lose to those who prey on them.
This plan also addresses the deprivation of dignity and human rights currently suffered by a population that has a proud history and underappreciated work ethic, and provides labor necessary to drive the U.S. economy.
Ask undocumented workers what they think about this plan, and they will tell you, “I like it.”
Michael Black, Fresno
