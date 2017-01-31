Protest is as American as apple pie

I was rather disappointed by the Jan. 27 letter of Michael Der Manouel Sr. He states that the recent demonstrations against President Trump “reaffirmed the ignorance of the Democratic Party.”
Demonstrating for a political cause is not only protected by the Constitution, it is a time-honored American tradition dating to the Boston Tea Party. That’s how people express their political frustrations in our country and when done peacefully, it reaffirms our democracy.
To paint the whole Democratic Party as “ignorant” based on the actions of a few is not only unfair but inaccurate. However, what really disappoints me about Mr. Der Manouel’s letter are the inflammatory words he uses. This is a time when we need to try to find common ground – not further inflame the divide in our country.
Brian Johnson, Fresno
Comments