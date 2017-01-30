Women’s marches put Congress on notice

0:47 Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order Pause

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

0:51 Contaminated water may have caused Rebecca Quintana granddaughter’s skin ailment

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

0:55 New lion cub Kijani unveiled to public at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

2:24 Demonstrators protest Mayor Brand's opposition to sanctuary city status

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status

0:41 Miranda Imamura slams her uncle to the mat in judo demonstration