Trump is right: There is voter fraud

I believe, as does President Trump, that voter fraud exists not only in the most recent election but in the past as well. I don’t know about other states, but in California you don’t have to produce identification when you go to the polls to vote.
Obviously, there are not enough checks and balances when it comes to voter fraud. I heard that some people are registered to vote in two different states! Isn’t there some kind of a national database that checks this?
It’s going to be a hard road for President Trump to correct all the wrongs that have been done in this nation by the very liberal left, but I really believe he will make a great impact on getting back to the way our nation was founded.
Nancy Kilgore, Clovis
