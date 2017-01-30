Brand’s stand on sanctuary city is ‘spineless’

The new California attorney general has vowed to resist Trump’s threats to immigrants and sanctuary cities. But, search Google and you find this: “Fresno mayor vows his town won’t become ‘Sanctuary City,’ bucking California trend.”
Fresno is the hub of the Central Valley, ostensibly it should act as the Valley’s leader. According to the University of California, Davis, “nearly all farmworkers are immigrants” and “roughly half of them are living here illegally.” Clearly, agriculture is the primary industry in most of the Valley, and it is dependent on undocumented workers.
Dozens of California cities recognize the importance of the work provided by this vulnerable constituency and have pledged to protect them by adopting sanctuary city status, whereby local law enforcement will not act as immigration police, or La Migra.
Watsonville, a farming community, is a sanctuary city. Rather than act to protect a vital component of the Valley’s economy, our new mayor has quickly proven he is spineless – a quisling coward in the face of the Bully in Chief, who all responsible media recognize to be a liar on a daily basis.
If Lee Brand won’t protect Valley agriculture against a tyrant, whom will he protect? No one, to be sure.
Robert Navarro, Fresno
