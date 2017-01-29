A tax on everyone is the health care answer

Bait and switch is what the Republicans are doing on health care. They want badly to get back at President Obama for adopting their health care plan (yes, Affordable Care Act or the privatization of health care was their plan from the beginning).
Thus they are willing to drop 20 million or more Americans from their health care. They bring up tried-and-failed plans (health savings accounts, for example) and then tell the states they can do their own plans but without any funds to pay for it.
Both ideas will fail because they are meant to fail. The Republicans do not have any plans at all on how to get reasonable health care to all Americans.
Well, here is one: Why don’t they steal single-payer from the Democrats and use a consumption tax on all goods and services sold and used in the United States to pay for health care? Make everyone – rich, poor, employees and employers – all pay an equal percentage toward providing health care?
They could call it Trumped Care (that should help our new president’s ego). While they are at it, bring capitalism instead of cronyism into the health-care market. It would work.
Mike Enos, Fresno
