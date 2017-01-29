A tax on everyone is the health care answer

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

0:51 Contaminated water may have caused Rebecca Quintana granddaughter’s skin ailment

0:41 Miranda Imamura slams her uncle to the mat in judo demonstration

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status

1:36 Highlights as Fresno State women fall at home to Utah State

2:24 Demonstrators protest Mayor Brand's opposition to sanctuary city status

1:52 Lee Brand is officially sworn into office as Fresno’s mayor