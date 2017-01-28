Trump’s gag order on government is unacceptable

Whether you voted Republican or Democrat, media blackouts issued by the president of the United States cannot be an acceptable way of conducting business.
Media blackouts were recently ordered by the White House for the Environmental Protection Agency, ag department and the Department of the Interior. Don’t we as citizens of this country have a right to know what our government is doing? And, what is the real purpose of not allowing these departments to communicate to the public? Is it to control the storyline?
I would rather hear the entire storyline from both sides and make up my own mind.
Robert Lincoln Markwith II, Fresno
Comments