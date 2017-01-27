Trump, a socialist, picks winners and losers

Donald Trump is president. It’s done, he won, move on – got it.
Yes, he has people (Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer) to lie for him full time. For someone who complained that President Obama governed by fiat of executive orders, he wasted no time jumping in with his own. That talk about draining the swamp? Another lie. He’s not draining anything. He’s just putting in his own alligators.
Bullying companies with threats of huge tariffs if they move offshore? Sounds like picking winners and losers to me. Who knew he was such a socialist? How dare he decide what corporations may do to maximize profit, something that should have shareholders up in arms! Imagine, doing something so un-Republican as interfering in free markets.
Well, to paraphrase Honest Abe, you can’t fool all the people but you only need to fool enough of them. How’s it feel to be a sucker?
Daniel Lea, Fresno
