Fresno County excelled during downpours

I would like to commend the diligent efforts put forth by the County of Fresno Public Works and Planning Department during the recent downpours we have experienced. Fresno County and specifically, District 5 have been greatly impacted with severe road washouts, downed trees and immense flooding. My office received countless calls from residents of the district who were in desperate need of immediate assistance.
Without hesitation, the Public Works and Planning staff acted in a swift and professional manner to ensure the work orders were addressed, allowing residents across the county to continue to commute safely. As a result of their quality work and exceptional customer service, I have received numerous phone calls and emails from constituents that share a common feeling of gratitude.
I would like to recognize the hard work by all of those involved, specifically the Road Maintenance and Operations Division.
I am proud to be a part of a public entity that puts the highest priority on keeping the residents of Fresno County safe.
Nathan Magsig, Fresno
