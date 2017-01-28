Where’s the science from global-warming deniers?

We hear that the president and some of his appointees, as well as a few local politicians, don’t believe in global warming. Perhaps they can give us the in-depth scientific research on which they base a decision that counters the research of a majority of scientists in the field and accounts for the large numbers of countries that see it as a major problem.
Those of us that went to high school in the Los Angeles area in the 1950s, living a few miles from the San Gabriel mountains that we could rarely see, remember the official smog alerts to reduce traffic and that stopped us from having athletics on those days. We remember orange grove heating pots, cars without catalytic converters, ships in the bay that belched smoke, and oil fields and processing plants along the coast that put out massive amount of dirty contaminants.
It is much better today because much was put in place to reduce smog, CO2 and other contaminants. However, the effort needs to continue forever.
Jim Rodgers, Fresno
