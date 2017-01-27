Temperance Flat would benefit all of us

Recent letter writers have opposed the Temperance Flat Dam, saying it would only benefit farmers. That’s wrong! Temperance Flat dam will provide a new recreation area for all to enjoy, help preserve the underground aquifer for everyone and benefit everyone who eats food.
The United States Department of Agriculture reports, “Between 1960 and 2007, the share of disposable income spent on total food by Americans, on average, fell from 17.5 percent to 9.6 percent.” The reason it is even that high is because Americans eat many meals away from home and utilize prepared meals when at home.
Present-day Americans have the safest, most abundant, and best-value food supply in the history of mankind. American farmers feed much of the rest of the world as well. So, build the Temperance Flat Dam for the benefit of all. And if you speak ill of the American farmer, do not talk with your mouth full.
Nick C. Kazarian, Easton
Comments