With Trump’s finger on the button, we should worry

In the Jan. 21 Bee, Andrew Fiala, director of The Ethics Center at Fresno State, had a commentary on the Trump presidency. I was greatly disturbed by his trite observations that bad things in history pass, and we should just accept that this is the nature of things.
Yes, they will pass, but will we be around to see? What is missing from the equation is the fact that the U.S. and Russia possess enough nuclear weapons to destroy life on earth many times over, and that one push of the button, which we have entrusted to that steady, experienced master of diplomacy in the White House can do just that.
That scares the hell out of me.
Harold Warner, Porterville
