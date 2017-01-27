Johanson’s commentary ‘speaks truth to power’

I admire Richard Johanson as a World War II Marine Corps veteran of the Pacific Theater and China, as an early participant then consistently strong financial supporter of Central Valley Honor Flight, as a pioneering and successful local businessman then civic leader and now as one who, with courage and eloquence, “speaks truth to power” in his Jan. 26 Valley Voices commentary on the 2016 presidential election.
The Greatest Generation remains so.
Al Perry, former president, Central Valley Honor Flight, Fresno
