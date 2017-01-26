We need ‘Health for All’ in California

It seems the chance for our everyone to be able to purchase health insurance is the first casualty under the new president.
So says “Health for All” leader and friend to the Valley state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens). California is on the right path, and we shouldn’t stop now. Recently, the state of California withdrew its application to the federal government to allow individuals and families to purchase health insurance regardless of immigration status.
Uninsured rates are at a historic low thanks to the Affordable Care Act and the Medi-Cal expansion. However, we still rank highest in rates of chronic obesity, asthma and now, according to a study by The California Endowment, are facing an increasing mortality rate among whites ages 40-64.
This isn’t the time retreat on the progress we’ve made locally or statewide. We need “Health for All.” The negative impact of pulling the plug on the Affordable Care Act is substantial. Now more than ever, we need the leadership of the community and of our elected leaders to take a stand for the health and well-being of the community.
David Bouttavong, Fresno
