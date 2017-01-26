Trump won’t pivot and he won’t heal

It is abundantly clear that the candidate who conducted the most undignified campaign in history will not “pivot” to become the leader who will heal the divisions in this country.
As evidenced by his speech at the CIA, he continues to show us who he is: an erratic, juvenile, narcissistic person who craves adulation and lives in his own distorted reality.
To stand before a wall of fallen heroes and brag about the number of times he has appeared on the cover of Time magazine is beyond repulsive. His divisive language, constant bragging, insatiable ego and inability to absorb any iota of criticism are dangerous characteristics in someone who now controls our nuclear weapons.
Our country has suffered a severe blow to its stature and prestige by electing a man who displays neither the mental stability nor personal skills to lead responsibly or heal the divisions that confront us.
While my confidence in this presidency is nil, my belief in, and love for, this country remains steadfast. Let us hope his tenure will not result in catastrophic consequences for our citizens, and let us pray for the peaceful and constructive future we desperately need for this greatest of all nations.
Marti Nicely, Fresno
