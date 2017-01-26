Trump is now subject to the microscope

“No matter black, brown or white, we all bleed red.” Politically correct. However, Donald Trump could not refrain from acting like a child winning the presidency of an eighth-grader or a high school senior. His words are so, indeed, elementary – only Twitter worthy – with nothing but verbs and adjectives. But, hey, I’m all in because I have to be. We all have to be.
Melania was so profound. Thank you for your service. We will make America great again. Huh? That’s it. A Stepford wife.
I devoted too many hours to watching the whole shebang. During the inaugural parade, he chose to get out and walk – not the traditional steps to the White House – but in front of his Trump Washington hotel. His point was obvious. I’m already here!
My favorite part was the look on Michelle Obama’s face. Class with disgust. She sees, she knows and she is appalled.
Here is the great irony. Trump will be put under a microscope unlike any other. This bombastic, conceited, narcissist will be unable to avoid any mistakes. He is the fox with countless horses and hounds chasing him to death.
Linda Marie, Clovis
