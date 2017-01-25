Will Trump change course because of Women’s March?

I went with friends to the Women’s March in Visalia. Women I talked to at the march felt Donald Trump had insulted them, perhaps had molested women, and in general his statements about his policies were anti-women and anti-family.
A friend asked, “What do you think we have accomplished today? Will Trump listen to us?” After listening to Trump obsessing about crowd sizes and his so-called victory, I think my friend has a good point. Will Trump hear us? Will he care about us? Probably not.
However, we networked at the march to stay united against those policies and try whatever we need to do to change the policies so they are good for women, families and the USA in general.
Jeanie Warner, Porterville
