Gould was no friend to Gerawan’s workers

The Bee published a column by Dan Morain recently lionizing William Gould IV, who just resigned as chairman of the Agricultural Labor Relations Board.
Mr. Gould bemoaned bureaucracy, blamed others and quit when he could not force his vision of utopia upon those who are actually affected by the ALRB. This is a familiar script. When he chaired the National Labor Relations Board from 1994 to 1998, he promised to transform that agency as well. He clashed with his fellow Clinton appointees, failed to deliver and quit, blaming others for the failure of his reform agenda.
Mr. Gould’s sad legacy is the ALRB decision to force the United Farm Workers upon employees at Gerawan Farms who did not want a union that abandoned them for 17 years. His legacy is the refusal to honor those workers’ right to vote and his refusal to respect their hard work organizing for an election.
Mr. Gould’s resignation is welcome, especially to those workers whose votes remain locked in the ALRB vault, uncounted and ignored.
Anthony Raimondo, Fresno
