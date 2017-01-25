Valley first: GOP delegation works for us, not rest of California

The Fresno Bee editorial “McCarthy, Nunes, Denham: Step up for California” stated that “Californians can hope that Republicans such as Reps. Jeff Denham, Devin Nunes, a Trump transition team member, and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, all from the Central Valley, will intercede for the state that sent them to Congress.”
The editorial staff should know that California did not send them to Congress. The voters in their districts were the ones who sent them. They need to follow the desire of their district voters – not what the voters of the Bay Area, Los Angeles or the rest of California may want them to do.
Mark Dodd, Clovis
