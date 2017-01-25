Letters to the Editor

January 25, 2017 5:20 PM

Anonymous email didn’t deserve story

How does one anonymous anti-teachers’ union email become a big front-page story in The Bee? The Bee itself won’t publish anonymous letters to the editor, yet it gives one anonymous email front-page credence?

There are always a few disgruntled teachers who don’t like unions or paying dues and don’t appreciate anything a teachers’ union does on their behalf. There is that small minority in any district. So one of these people writes a cowardly anonymous email against Fresno Teachers Association. So what? Where is the big news story?

If a thousand teachers petitioned publicly against their union, perhaps The Bee has a story. For The Bee to give one anonymous email by one disgruntled teacher front-page coverage is not only ridiculous but smacks of anti-union sentiment itself.

Tom Tyner, Clovis

