‘Never Trump’ crowd has no grounds to complain

I cannot understand how well-educated Washington big-wigs are upset at the possibility that they have been blacklisted by President Donald Trump.
These big-wigs signed a widely publicized “Never Trump” pledge during the campaign, and some of them even signed two versions. Now they are complaining that Trump has not contacted them to fill elite positions in his administration.
Common sense says that if you publicly imply that I am possibly the worst human being ever then I probably won’t be calling on you for your input – seeing how we differ on every subject.
Mike Simmons, Fresno
Comments