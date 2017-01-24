Fresno Unified schools have become social service agencies

As I read the article in the Jan. 16 Bee about health centers in Fresno Unified School District, I was struck more by what was not said than what was. Nowhere in the article did I see the words “parental responsibility.”
A safety net for those truly in need is one thing, but taking care of everyone’s needs is another. Is it any wonder that our schools are struggling to educate students when they have become social service agencies?
As more of these responsibilities are taken over by the schools, less seems to be shouldered by students and their parents. As a retired FUSD teacher, I have seen this shift occur steadily for many years. Do we really want to sacrifice personal responsibility and depend on government agencies?
Ed Hull, Fresno
Comments