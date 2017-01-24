Table Mountain Casino supports our community

Indian casinos have been around the Valley for years and Table Mountain is celebrating its 30th year. Not everyone who visits a casino is a compulsive gambler. Casinos donate a lot of money to good causes also. The dignitaries John Erb criticizes in his recent letter are only wishing them a happy 30th anniversary.
Here is my happy 30th from non-dignitaries like the volunteer docents at the Veterans Memorial Museum. It depends on donations from this casino every year. This museum is a nonprofit and donations like this help keep it open to the public six days a week with free admission.
If you really want to see what your country has done for you, and learn a lot about military history, you can because this casino helps make it possible. P.S.: The casino paid for the ad, not the taxpayers.
Robert Hill, Madera Ranchos
