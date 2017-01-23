Letters to the Editor

January 23, 2017 1:12 PM

My hope is for a civil political conversation

Now that we ended a tumultuous presidential election year and had the inauguration, I challenge people to show civility. Civility is more than being polite. It is a moral act of respect for other human beings. We don’t need to be unpleasant, distasteful, offensive, nasty, bad-tempered or rude.

I can be uncivil and say, “Trump is an idiot for not believing in climate change. What does he know?” Or I can be civil and say, “I am concerned about Trump’s views on climate change. I hope he is able to be open to listening to the scientific community.”

The need for civility goes for pro- and anti-everything and all parties. When we disagree, let’s do it without being disagreeable.

Patti Potter, Fresno

