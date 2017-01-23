Roll up your sleeves and do manual labor

Now that President Trump is our leader and wants Americans to work, it is time for citizens to roll up their sleeves and get ready for the farm-labor jobs soon to be available this spring and summer.
President Trump may order border-patrol raids on farms and packing houses. This is the time for those who need to work to seek jobs picking grapes, peaches, onions and so forth. There may also be some positions in many other fields of work – like roofing, masonry, ditch digging, food service, yard work and so on.
It will be interesting to see if these jobs are performed this year. Many Mexicans are afraid to work because of the threat of deportation.
Yes, it is time for Americans to get to work. This may be the year when there will be plenty of it.
Steven Trevino Jr., Clovis
