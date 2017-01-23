Marches are over, but the work continues

On Saturday, at least a million women, men and children marched for human rights in cities and towns all over America. Tens of thousands more came out in cities around the world, including Athens, Nairobi, Belgrade, Warsaw, Bangkok, Bogota, Berlin, Budapest, Toronto, Auckland, Santiago and even Erbil, Iraq.
The marches are over, but we must not let our energy get tucked into a closet along with the signs. We must channel this force for fundamental human rights, basic decency and respect into action against those who would take those values away.
To all those who marched, please keep working for the good and right things we need and deserve. Keep your voices going and be sure those who make the decisions know that they will be held accountable for their actions.
Greg Lewis, Clovis
